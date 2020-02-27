Girl taken to hospital after hit & run incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a driver they said was involved in a hit & run incident Thursday morning in front of Stratton Elementary School.

In an email, Champaign Police Department officials said a female student was hurt as a result of the incident. Their report shows the girl was nine years old. She was taken to the hospital. They said her injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in the incident. They are asking homeowners and businesses around that area to review their security videos to see if they caught any part of the crash on camera. If they do, they are asked to send it to the Champaign Police Department.

