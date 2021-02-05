Girl Scouts selling cookies on Grubhub

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Girl Scouts of central Illinois are teaming up with Grubhub to help work around some pandemic challenges.

For the first time ever, you can get your favorite cookies through the app. The troops will still keep all of the money.

Starting February 5th from 5-8PM, you can place your order from the app on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Girl Scouts will manage and track orders from their Champaign office on Round Barn Rd., and Grubhub drivers will make deliveries within a 20-minute radius from the scouts’ office.

“A lot of our primary fundraising events are based in-person events, getting girls, volunteers, and fundgivers together. So, that’s been a challenge. We are really going to try to push this cookie season and show our customers we can keep them safe,” says Emma Meyer with Central Illinois Girl Scouts.

She says there will still be troops outside stores this cookie season, but not as many booths as usual.

You can order cookies on Grubhub until February 21st.

App-ordering is available in the Champaign and Peoria areas.