MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Last Saturday, a girl scout troop was selling cookies at Marketplace Mall when a shooting broke out.

“My mom had kind-of taught me about it a little bit, but it was still really scary,” Reagan, 9, said.

Troop 2941 set up shop around 12:30 p.m. Around 2 p.m., a security officer approached them and said there was an active shooter in the building. Parents led their girls to a hallway hoping to evacuate.

“We did not realize in getting closer to that end of the long hallway and going out the exit doors, we would actually be exiting directly into the area where the shooting was taking place,” troop co-leader Sunny McMurry said.

She said they all hunkered down in the hallway until it was safe to leave. Naturally, they were in complete shock.

“Sitting there wondering what do we do – what is our next step going to be – was horrific.”

Luckily, no one heard or saw the shooting. Still, everyone was shaken.

“Until you look at your child and say ‘active shooter, run,’ you’re not going to fully understand what that feeling is like,” McMurry said.

“It’s really troubling when you’ve got a 9-year old who wakes up in the middle of the night and has this dream that she’s being shot at the mall.”

Today, the girls are getting back out there by selling cookies again in Mahomet. McMurry said they bought hundreds of boxes in preparation for their mall trip. Now they have to get rid of them.

“To know that financially we were going to take a hit was also a concern for us – to think our girls are going to miss out on these opportunities.”

But, she said her girls are strong.

“They are still kind-of bouncing back from that experience but this is hopefully an opportunity for them to see that our community will support them and love them and that selling girl scout cookies is fun and easy and not anything to be afraid of.”

If you’d like to support Troop 2941, you can buy cookies here.