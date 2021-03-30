Girl saved after kayak capsizes in the middle of a lake

Lake Charleston, Ill. (WCIA) —

“Luckily there was a passerby that walked by and saw the boat capsize, and her start swimming around,” Robert Plummer, Captain of the Charleston Fire Department, said.

Luckily, for two kayakers, that person was able to call for help. It happened at Lake Charleston this afternoon. While one of the kayakers was able to get to safety, a dive team had to be called to get the other.

Charleston fire and police departments, and Lincoln Fire and Dive teams were there to rescue a girl who’s kayak capsized in the lake. A mother and daughter were kayaking when it capsized and the daughter fell out.

A bystander saw what happened and quickly called 9-1-1. The mother was able to get safely to shore, but her daughter was stuck in the middle of the lake with her life jacket on. Dive teams were able to get her out safely, but they say the cold water was an added risk to her safety. Charleston Fire Department say if you kayak to always have a life jacket and bring a whistle as well.

“You want to make sure you have a life vest. This lady right here was very fatigued, and if she didn’t have her life vest on it might have been a recovery at that point,” Captain Plummer said.

He says if you fall in the water remain calm, but try to yell for help. They say if you have a life vest on, you can lay on your back and slowly back stroke to shore. That will help preserve your energy.

He does warn people that even though warmer temperatures are becoming more consistent, that the water is still very cold which can be dangerous if you fall in.