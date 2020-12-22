Girl gets letter from the White House

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl in Mahomet got the surprise of a lifetime delivered right to her mailbox.

“I was completely shocked. It was definitely an honor,” said 9-year-old Mackenzie Bonham.

She has written multiple letters to the President of the United States. Bonham is Little Miss of Illinois and loves to give back to her community.

She was surprised one afternoon when she actually got a response from the White House.

“He told me to always try my hardest and continue to on my community service. which was something that I will continue to do.”

Bonham is involved with multiple organizations, including the Special Olympics and Shriners Hospital.

She hopes to get a hold of Ellen DeGeneres next.