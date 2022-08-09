IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car.

Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order of protection. The charges allege that McGehee was seen pushing two children, ages four and six, out of a moving car in the area of Park and Central Streets in Gilman. One of the children was injured and by the time officers with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrived, the car in question was gone.

McGehee was arrested after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Police into the matter. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and has since been released on bond.