Gill runs for office for 5th time

NATIONAL — For the fifth time, David Gill will try to take a seat in Washington, D.C.

Gill announced his plan to run for the Democratic nomination for the 13th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Republican Rodney Davis.

Gill last ran in 2012 and lost to Davis by about 1,000 votes. And attempted a run in 2016, but failed to get enough petition signatures to have his name placed on the ballot. After a lawsuit was filed, the Supreme Court denied his request to overturn the State Board of Election’s ruling.

Gill also ran for Congress three times against former U.S. Representative Tim Johnson in the old 15th Congressional District, losing those bids in 2004, 2006 and 2010.