‘Gift of Life’ blood drive kicks off in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — “We really really need the help, as we always do,” says Community Blood Services of Illinois Donor Relations Consultant Teri McCarthy.

And especially now, because of the holidays and the pandemic. Our annual “Gift of Life” blood drive starts today and goes through the week. We’ve paired up with Community Blood Services.

Donations of all blood types are needed to make sure hospital shelves are stocked for patients in need.

Community Blood Services held a blood drive in Effingham this afternoon. Organizers say the holidays is always a slow time for donations since high school and college students are on break.

For all blood donations, appointments are required and you must wear your mask.

We spoke to someone who says donating now is more important than ever.

“We don’t take a break, just like healthcare doesn’t take a break, there are still going to be emergency transplants and heart procedures and accidents,” says McCarthy. All of those things will still require people to get blood. We’re happy to have this opportunity to get a lot more blood during this time.”

The next chance to donate will be tomorrow in Decatur. Each donor gets to chose between a long-sleeved shirt or a $10 gift card.

Community Blood Services is the sole provider of blood to local hospitals such as Carle and OSF. Each unit of blood donated helps one to three people.