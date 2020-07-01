Gift of Life Blood Drive draws donors

CHAMPGAIN, Ill — Blood donation sites remain open during this looming pandemic, but donors are urgently needed to help meet patient demand, espeically ahead of the holiday weekend.

That’s why WCIA is partnering with the Mississippi Regional Valley Blood Center to encourage donors to come forward. COVID-19 has had a big impact on the local blood supply, and patients need your help. The Gift of Life Blood Drive kicks off at 9 a.m., and it runs until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Extra measures are in place to ensure everyone’s health at this time. That includes making an appointment ahead of schedule by wearing face masks, keeping a safe distance, and cleaning all those hard-touch surfaces between donations. With fewer people donating their blood, Community Blood Services organizers are reminding people that safety is their top priority. Across the nation and here at home, blood drives have been canceled to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“And, of course this results in thousands, tens of thousands of units of blood, that are not coming in. So, we’re just looking for folks to come out, and we’re looking for folks to host blood drives,” Community Blood Services manager Jim Watts said.

That’s why they’re also encouraging congregations and business owners to host blood drives while making sure everyone keeps a safe distance during this looming pandemic. “We do want to thank everyone for coming out at this time when it is so needed, and so we’re providing everyone with a voucher for a $10 gift card, redeemable for just calling us up or going by under our web page,” Community Blood Services manager Kirby Winn said.

People who want to make an appointment can visit any of the blood center locations in Urbana, Danville, Springfield or stop by the WCIA parking lot. However, you’ll need to first make an appointment by going to their website or calling 1-800-217-4483.