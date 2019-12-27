Sign Up Now
Text WCIA to 999777 will receive a greeting and a link to signup at any of the six locations for Gift of Life Blood Drive on December 27th

Gift of Life Blood Drive

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Gift of Life Blood Drive is in full swing.

The 2019 “Gift of Life” Blood Drive is underway across central Illinois. We need your help to get to 500 donors for the day.

Click to schedule your appointment

Honoring Dave Benton & Robert Reese

Call (800) 747-5401
Use IMPACT, our Online Scheduling System
Email impact@mvrbc.org

$10 Gift Card for Donors!

Everyone who registers to give blood in the WCIA Gift of Life Blood Drive will receive a voucher which can be redeemed for a $10 Gift Card to the donor’s choice of Amazon, Casey’s General Stores or Starbucks.

Hospitals Served by this Drive

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center (Urbana)

OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center (Danville)

OSF HealthCare Saint Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

Sarah Bush Hospital (Mattoon)

HSHS St. Johns Hospital (Springfield)

Memorial Medical Center (Springfield)

Decatur Memorial Hospital (Decatur)

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital (Decatur)

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital (Lincoln)

Taylorville Memorial Hospital (Taylorville)

Danville Donor Center

