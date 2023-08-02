URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A woman in Gibson City is watching her kids grow up again, and she’s thanking her healthcare team for making it happen.

Tammi Fanson brought lunches Wednesday afternoon to nurses and doctors that saved her life at OSF in Urbana.

It was an emotional reunion. Fanson and the nurses were so excited to see each other.

Joanna Lehigh was one of the first nurses who came to Fanson’s rescue last July after a severe heart attack. Lehigh said Fanson is one of the patients that she’ll always remember.

The rest of the care team agrees. They’ve had rhythm strips hanging in their break room for the past year; they show Fanson’s heart rhythm from the night she was rushed to the hospital.

The nurses said it reminds them why they do what they do, even on tough days.

“We get called in at all hours of the evening, morning and we’re saving somebody’s life,” Lehigh said. “We’re helping somebody live a little bit longer to stay there for their children, to see them off to school, see them graduate, all those little milestones that we kind of take for granted. It’s really a good feeling.”

Sharon Ingrum, a nurse manager with the cardiac catheterization lab, said it’s not always easy to get out of bed when the phone rings at 2 a.m., but there are lives on the line they’re always ready to save.

Being back at the hospital about a year later meant a lot to Fanson and her family. She said it brought back a lot of memories.

“I had forgotten even what it looked like, but as I was coming in today, I was thinking about being wheeled in that night,” she said. “I had some flashbacks of the cath room, I hadn’t thought about that in a while. Seeing Joanna today brought back a lot of memories and I hadn’t talked about it for a while.”

The nurses consider Fanson a miracle.