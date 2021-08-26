Gibson City tenants need help with the aftermath of flood

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two weeks ago, Gibson City was under water. Today, people still need help dealing with the aftermath.

In particular, at the Meadow Village Apartments near North State Street.

The people who lived there were mostly senior citizens and disabled.

The place was flooded during that storm.

There are 24 apartments to fix, but only five people are there cleaning them out.

“We really want to move back in here as quick as we can,” said Debbie Dearman, a flood victim. “We’re trying to gut them out and we had to clean out everybody’s things that they left here and then the city took it all away. The carpet’s had to be taken out.”

They are looking for more volunteers to tear out drywall and haul it where it needs to go.