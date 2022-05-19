GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City Melvin Sibley school district is mourning the death of one its students after he was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening.

17-year-old Colin Bane, a junior at GCMS High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Route 9 and County Road 2600 E in McLean County. State Troopers determined that Bane was driving his 2003 Audi on Route 9 when a semi-truck driving on CR 2600 E did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign, hitting Bane’s car in the process.

The driver of the semi-truck, 28-year-old Day-Quan of Killeen, Texas, was not hurt in the crash and was ticketed for failing to stop.

The GCMS School District paid tribute to Bane in a Facebook post on Thursday, calling his death “an unthinkable loss.”

“The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids,” the district said. “Please keep the Bane family, our students, staff, and community in your thoughts during these trying times.”

Bane is survived by his parents Brian and Melissa, his older brother Clayton and younger brother Cale.