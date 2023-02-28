GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The city government of Gibson City is moving forward with plans to address drainage and flooding issues in the city.

Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey announced on Tuesday that he has instructed water consulting firm Donahue and Associates to provide the city with a task order to perform a comprehensive study of drainage issues for the entire community.

Items that will be considered and identified include cause and effect, specific problem areas and potential and cost-effective solutions to reduce localized flooding impact on the community.

This comes after multiple incidents of flooring throughout Ford County in recent years, including a recent rain that dropped four inches of water on the area and a catastrophic flood that ravaged Gibson City in August of 2021.