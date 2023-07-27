GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson Area Swim Team came together with the community on Wednesday for a good cause.

The team hosted a movie night at the pool, hoping to raise money for a teammate battling cancer. But what they didn’t expect was members of teams from other communities to come out and help too.

“It’s felt really amazing. We had a swim meet like last Wednesday in Paxton, and we had no idea but they set up a 50/50 raffle and raised like 300 and some dollars for this girl on our team,” said Assistant Coach Jenna Clemmons. “And they put together one of our prizes for the silent auction with over like $500 worth of prizes in it, and it’s been really amazing to have that.”

The movie night was free to get in, but donations were encouraged. The team also sold t-shirts to help support their teammate.