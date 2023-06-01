GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular restaurant is bouncing back with a new look.

Three weeks ago, a customer eating breakfast at the Blue Star Cafe called 9-1-1 after noticing smoke coming from the building above them. A massive fire broke out, displacing families from nearby apartments and the restaurant.

But, the cafe found a new location – 526 S Sangamon Avenue. They plan to reopen Monday, June 5. The owner’s son says he didn’t expect it to happen so soon, but the community helped them through it.

“Our customers have been here every day. We can’t ask for better support. It’s sad that we lost everything but it’s nice to know the town is behind us. We love that,” David Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says they’re not sure if they’ll stay in the new location permanently. His family is just excited to serve the community again.