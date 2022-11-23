GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Gibson City are investigating after a retail theft happened at the city’s RP Home and Harvest Tuesday morning.

Chief Adam Rosendahl said there were two suspects: a man and a woman who were both wearing masks. They fled the store before police officers were able to arrive.

Rosendahl added that officers in Paxton saw the car a short time later in their city, but did not pursue as the car was driving at high speed and disobeying traffic controls.

The theft remains under investigation as officers try to build a case.