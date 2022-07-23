GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Gibson City Police Department and Livingston County Proactive Unit conducted a search warrant at a home in Gibson City on July 22nd.

Officers said upon conducting the search they arrested multiple people for drugs and weapons.

William Lindsay, 42 was arrested for meth delivery and possession, as well as possession of firearms and ammunition.

Richard Fidler, 35 was arrested for meth delivery and possession.

Patricia Chandler, 31 and Shaya Krueger, 33 were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Kody Rengel, 31 was arrested for possession of meth, and hypodermic needles.

Gibson Police said that during the execution of the warrant they seized: 75 grams of meth, 25 Clonazepam pills, hypodermic needles, ammunition, and cash.

The suspects were booked at the Ford County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.