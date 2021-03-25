Gibson City PD: Woman fell down, then fatally ran over by car in parking lot

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A life-long Gibson City resident died last week in an incident described by the police chief as an “unavoidable accident.”

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Monday that Carol Leisure was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 in Gibson City. The coroner says initial autopsy results indicate Leisure died of blunt force trauma after being run over.

Police Chief Adam Rosendahl says Carla Moxley, also city clerk for Gibson City, was driving the car that hit Leisure.

He adds there were no witnesses or security cameras that saw the collision take place.

The chief also says they’re not 100% sure of what happened, and that they believe Leisure had fallen over before the car hit her.

Rosendahl says Leisure was parked next to Moxley when she got out of her car and fell over behind her own vehicle.

The chief says they do not know why she fell.

Rosendahl says Moxley pulled out of the spot and didn’t see anyone in front of her. When the driver first ran over Leisure, the chief says, Moxley thought she just hit a pothole.

When her car bumped over Leisure’s body again, Rosendahl says, the driver then got out of her car.

The chief says he believes it was a “terrible tragedy.”

“That day there were heavy rains, a downpour, and a lot of standing water in the parking lot,” Rosendahl says. “We’re not sure if she tripped and fell, or what led up to her being on the ground.”

The chief says Leisure lived in Gibson City for her whole life, and had previously worked as a school crossing guard.

“She just retired maybe within the last two years.”