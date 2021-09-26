Gibson City organizations helping out their neighbors

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Gibson City is still working to recover after historic flooding hammered the town more than a month ago. Many people had water fill up their basements. So, whatever was down there was likely ruined. Others had water into their upstairs living areas, like the kitchen and living room.

That means people have lost expensive appliances. Like washers and dryers, freezers, refrigerators, and ovens. Many organizations in the area saw their neighbors struggling and jumped in to help.

Like the Gibson City Rotary Club and Lions Club. Leaders said they knew they wanted to help, but until recently weren’t sure how

“Trying to determine what needs there were. It was not obvious for a good, probably week or so, until people got into their homes and were able to start pulling stuff out,” Susie Tongate, with the Rotary Club, said.

They started delivering large appliances last week and will continue into this week. They don’t have an infinite amount of money or appliances. So, it’s based on those in the most need.

They do need volunteers and man power to help deliver these appliances to people. If you would like to help, visit their Facebook page, or contact Tongate at 309-825-0311.