GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Gibson will be holding a public hearing next week to share and receive input on a city drainage study.

City officials made the announcement on Facebook. They will be meeting on Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. in the cafeteria of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School.

The City wants to hear community feedback on drainage issues to help complete the study, which was conducted by Donohue & Associates Engineering from April to June of this year.

The draft version of the study is available to view on the Gibson City website.