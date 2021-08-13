Gibson City neighbors work on clean-up after flooding

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — After a day of flooding, neighbors in Gibson City are cleaning up and assessing damage left by the engulfing waters.

People are taking items out of their homes that are damaged and also putting things out to dry. People on State Street said they lost a lot of their possessions.

One woman on State Street said the force of the water was so strong that it forced its way into her first-floor apartment unit. The water rushed in and wreaked havoc on her household items. It even caused the refrigerator in her kitchen to fall down on its side.

The damage around town does vary. There are some people who had a lot of damage while others had very little.