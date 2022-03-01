GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The people of Gibson City know about the catastrophic impact of severe weather all too well. The city just announced known loss estimates for last summer’s flooding – city property, debris removal crews and the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation’s work.

They say the total is around $10-12 million. Mayor Daniel Dickey said that figure is their “best guess,” but it could be higher. And, it could take years to recoup those losses.

He said it’s impossible to really capture the true value of people’s belongings – family heirlooms, clothing and children’s toys.

“Thank God we had savings for an emergency. We had no idea it would be a flood,” Mayor Dickey said.

“We always anticipated a railroad derailment, a hazmat situation, a tornado… Nobody ever dreamed there’d be that much water coming into town… coming down the roads, across the highway out here… just devastating.”

He hopes to begin a large street project later this year, but said the city is limited, so it could take around five years to address all the road damage. The city is currently “looking into other technologies” that can help repair the sewers, which also sustained extensive damage.

Over the past few months, he said drainage ditches have shown to be the most effective solution. Dredging to increase their capacity may help even more.

“The worst damage was what it did to the people – the citizens of Gibson City. A lot of people lost a lot, and everybody was affected. That was definitely, probably the worst disaster we’ve ever had.”

They’ve applied to the National Flood Insurance Program to give citizens more options beyond the private insurance market.

“We’re a small community and we only have so much money. But we’re doing the best we can.”