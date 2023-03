SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Gibson City man is behind bars after a shooting Friday night.

The Gibson City Police arrested 20-year-old Charles Harwick. According to their police chief, he is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and reckless conduct and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.



“I am very happy no one was hurt and I’m very proud of the GCPD on how they professionally resolved this situation,” Dan Dickey, mayor of Gibson City, said.