BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Gibson City man was arrested on Tuesday on probable cause stemming from a fire investigation by the Bloomington Police and Fire Departments.

Anthony Hughlett, 43, was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson by the Gibson City Police Department. Hughlett was taken to McLean County and booked into the county jail on a $600,000 bond.

The charges allege that on May 16, Hughlett started a fire at a multi-unit apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive in Bloomington. Responding police officers found smoke coming from the building, which was spotted by firefighters from their station. By the time firefighters arrived, heavy fire was visible from possibly multiple apartments.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Anyone with additional information concerning this incident should contact Detectives Raisbeck or Merritt with the Bloomington Police Department at 309-434-2593.