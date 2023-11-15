GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Gibson City can rest a little easier when it comes to flooding.

On Tuesday night, the town heard the results of a study that was done on the city’s sewer system. In 2021, Gibson City got hit with severe flooding that damaged the drains. It’s still causing issues.

Mayor Daniel Dickey said it will cost about $3 million to $4 million to fix everything. They plan on using grants to pay for the upgrades.

“There was a lot of underground damage done, we think, because of that rain. We think it hurt our infrastructure. It came down a lot of basements in town; we had 11 inches of rain in a short period of time. And we had a bad flood. They call it a thousand-year flood,” Dickey said. “It’s pretty much everywhere, so we’re going to be looking at all the sewer lines, all the storm sewers, drainage. We’re going to look at everything and we’re going to we’re going to start fixing things.”

He said they have already started the process, and people will be able to see the results next year.