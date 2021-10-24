Gibson City Make-A-wish kid Ryder Luperell gets his playground

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ryder Luperell is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He wished for a playground in his backyard through Make-A-Wish. His wish was granted Saturday, and it’s safe to say he was speechless.

When he got outside, he was welcomed by friends and family who cheered him on as he explored his new playset. Community members in Gibson City prepared the yard and secretly built the playset the week before revealing it.

Ryder’s mom, Regina Luperell, said seeing Ryder’s reaction granted her wish of seeing Ryder be happy.

“It’s hard to take him out to the parks,” Regina said. “You know, with him being sick, I can’t really take him anywhere, so now he has somewhere to play at home.”

After Ryder finished playing for a while, he got to explore a police car and firetruck. If you would like to know more about Make-A-Wish, you can visit their website.