Gibson City is working to help clear debris

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – You drive into Gibson City and the water is basically gone, but if you look a little closer, you see something different. Outside almost every house is piled of furniture and ripped up carpet. All things destroyed in the flood.

“Our basement was under about 3 and a half to 4 feet of water. All the belongings that were down there, collectibles, crafts, pictures, important paperwork, everything was fully submerged,” Kyle Schiebert, a flood victim, said.

Now, everyone is trying to get back on their feet.

“Right now, we’re just pulling out everything that we can, plugging in fans to try and help combat the moisture, and throwing away years and years of belongings,” he said.

Schiebert and Kylie Brown couldn’t even get to their belongings for a few days in their flooded basement. A place they had stored a lot of memories.

“All we’re doing right now is trying to go through all the photos and dry and stack them to see if they’re salvageable,” Brown said. “My mom passed away when I was 18, and this is a lot of her stuff, that for 14 years I kept safe, and now a lot of it’s gone.”

It’s been 4 days since the rain wouldn’t stop. Since then, most people like Schiebert and Brown have got big items that were damaged out of their homes.

The city is working to clean those things off the street.

While others are donating to a church to help with the cleanup.

People have traveled from all over the state to help, like Janet Lutkevich. She lives in North Aurora, but when she heard about the flooding, she knew she had to do something to help.

“It’s just a way of extending our love to other people and helping other people. You know, it didn’t happen to us, but it could have.

Help is going to continue coming in to Ford County. A veteran led disaster response team is set to start helping tonight.

Governor Pritzker has requested federal review of damage assessments in the county. That’s to help get some federal money to help.

The community continues to help each other out. Nicole Miller is the owner of Pioletti’s catering. She’s been feeding people in front of her business since Friday.

She said her home did have flood damage, but when they came to check the business, it was dry. That’s when she decided to jump into action and help others.

“Seeing the devastation in our town, people who aren’t getting help from their insurance companies or were uncovered completely. We decided, we know food, and we’re happy to put that out there as our help for the area.”

Miller said they serve about 100 people a day for lunch. Meanwhile, her husband has been going around and helping people clear out homes and clean up.