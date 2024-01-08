Update at 11:27 a.m.

Power has been restored to Gibson City.

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Most of Gibson City is currently experiencing a power outage.

Posts and comments on social media by homeowners and businesses indicated that the outage is spread out across the city. Several businesses and individuals have reported that they are out of power, including Elite Sport and Fitness and local radio station WGCY.

Dairy Queen staff said their restaurant is still open and invited people inside if they need a place to stay warm.

This is a developing story.