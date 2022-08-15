GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is trying to bring back the Burwell Opera House in Gibson City and they are asking the public for help.

The Opera House was bought and saved in June, but restoration efforts are only just getting underway. The Gibson City Restoration Association needs help clearing out the building and getting it ready for a show.

They’ve been holding weekly sales to empty the lower level. The second floor needs to be cleaned up and the building also needs renovations, but those will come at a later date.

It’s been nearly 90 years since a performance has been held here and next month, the Restoration Association has plans to put the theatre back to use. During Harvest Fest, they’re going to put on a historical show about the building and its importance to the area.

“It’s a huge building and it is getting old and the fear of it falling in or needing to be excavated or whatever would leave a big hole in the downtown area,” said Restoration Association Vice President Denis Fischer. “And I just don’t like to see that type of deterioration in these good old small towns.”

The Restoration Association will be holding sales every Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon. They are also accepting donations of money to help with future work.

The Gibson City Restoration Association can be reached at GCRestorationAssociation@gmail.com and 217-249-8103.