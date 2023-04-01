GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City Harvest Fest Committee announced the entertainment lineup for this year’s festival.

Officials said the “old-school hip-hop experience” of Too Hype Crew will be Friday night’s entertainment. Country music artist Randy Houser, with multiple hits on country radio, will take the stage on Saturday night.

The event is sponsored by organizations, including the Gibson City Hospital, so General Admission tickets are free. However, tickets for the Party Pit, the section closest to the stage, are on sale now here.

The festival will take place on Sept. 8 and 9 in downtown Gibson City.

No other entertainment has been announced at this time.