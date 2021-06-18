Gibson City flushes hydrants, results in rusty water for residents

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Water for some in Gibson City looked like this today and that’s because they’re flushing the hydrants.

This is what people are seeing – in sinks, bathtubs, and washing machines.

The city posted on Facebook the flushing would be happening on the south end of town.

They said there could be a drop in water pressure or rusty water.

One person we talked with says it’s not a pleasant experience.

“Disgusting,” said Gary Winthorpe of Gibson City. “It is disgusting. You turn it on, go to brush your teeth. You just see brown stuff coming on and it’s just like, ugh. What do I do? Get a water bottle, pout it on there. Wash my mouth out with that.”

The city says it’s “working as quickly and efficiently as possible.”