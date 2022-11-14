GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois family is finally back home after a flood left them without one.

It has been 15 months since flooding devastated the Gibson City community. Now the Curry’s are thanking that community for getting them back on track.

Since the flood, the family has been living out of a 27-foot travel trailer nearly 20 miles away.

“We lived here 30-years, so it’s been– the town has been really good to us,” said Howard Curry. “So, we like being back up here.”

It was 30 years washed away in the matter of minutes. Gibson City’s 2021 flood filled the streets with nearly five feet of water and two feet of that sewage water flooded the Curry family’s home.

The Curry’s were left with no family photos, records, or even furniture. Howard Curry said he was able to get a home loan to cover the cost of the house.

But it was his neighbors that helped him to fill it.

There’s still work left on the new build. As a way to help repay the community, Curry says he’s only using local businesses for his renovations. But even that wouldn’t be enough thanks.

“You know I love you all,” said Curry. “You have been very generous. The church here, the Bible church, and all my friends have been fantastic. We couldn’t have done this without you. Pam and I are forever in your debt.”