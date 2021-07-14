Gibson City excited for another native to play college football

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – In places like Gibson City, Illinois, football means everything

“Friday nights, you know you’ll see, in some of those movies, the downtown will close and say ‘gone to the game,’ and to a certain degree it’s like that here in town,” Frank McCullough, a long time resident, said.

So, when people hear of a high school player committing to play in college.

“Let me just say this, whoever he signs with, I’m automatically that college’s fan,” Gary McCullough, owner of the local radio station, said.

That player is Aidan Laughery. He’s a running back for the team, and he’s being looked at by several division 1 colleges.

“My parents live right across from the weight room, and you would see Aiden’s car or truck there all the time, and that’s a kid who’s put in the work, and he’s benefiting from it,” Frank McCullough said.

The McCulloughs are local sports broadcasters for the radio station in Gibson City. They said they’ve been watching him football since he was in the youth league.

“He’s running for touchdowns and everything, and I’m getting excited because I can see this kid eventually playing for coach Mike Allen. I knew at that time he had exceptional talents,” Gary McCullough said.

Laughery has multiple offers, including from U of I. The McCulloughs said even if he doesn’t choose the hometown option, they’re excited and will cheer him on either way.

“Whether he picks the University of Illinois or another school, I think everyone will be behind him, and he’s ultra talented. This kid has been really fun to watch. His physical tools are something we haven’t seen much of his ilk up here,” Frank McCullough said.

He isn’t the only Gibson City kid who went or is going on to play at the college level. The McCulloughs said it’s something that’s putting their small town on the map.