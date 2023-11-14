GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois town is giving community members insight into how much damage storms can cause.

A public hearing was held at Gibson City Elementary School. Gibson City officials showed community members the findings from a drainage study. The city wants to set goals for improving issues like flooding and storm damage.

Gibson City Water Waste Superintendent Brad Duncan said the problem usually starts around the north side of the city.

“Every drainage concern needs to be addressed, at least in part by going and looking at it with the homeowner and the property owners, addressing the concerns on site with that person individually,” Duncan said. “So the city shows we are very committed to fixing the issues.”