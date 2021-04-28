Gibson City Council to consider building new pool

A picture of the pool at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign, provided via Fehr Graham. The Gibson City Mayor says the council will consider building a new pool with this design.

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City Mayor says a special committee is getting closer to replacing the community pool that turns 100 this year.

Mayor Dan Dickey says an exploratory committee approved the project plans at a Tuesday night meeting.

He adds a special council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 3 that will focus on the pool proposal. There, Dickey says engineer will give a presentation that will be attended by the city’s bond team.

The plans will be sent to the city council on May 10 for a vote.

Dickey says he and the exploratory committee visited a lot of pools as part of their research.

“Our goal was to come up with a design that’s affordable and makes sense for Gibson City,” the mayor says, adding they didn’t want to ‘start from scratch’ and have to spend more on engineering costs.

According to Dickey, the design the committee chose is similar to Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in west Champaign.

The plans call for the new pool to be placed east of the current one. The mayor says the old pool will be torn up and turned into a parking lot.

He says the replacement pool will be designed with a zero-level entrance that slopes in from the ground level. Dickey adds it will have water features for children, and there will be a water slide. There will also be lanes for swimming competitions, along with a diving area.

Pool design plans. Provided by Gibson City.

After meeting with the bond team a month ago, Dickey thought it was worth taking it to the exploratory committee.

“It just makes total sense,” he says. “Interest rates are are cheap right now. Now is the time to do it.”

The pool will be designed by Fehr Graham, the mayor says, and the cost will be $4.5 million. He adds the city will pay for it with a tax increment financing (TIF) district, which the pool falls into.

“We’ll pay for it in 12 years out of the TIF, and with no tax increases for Gibson City residents,” Dickey says.

“We believe that a pool is economic development.”

If approved by the city council next month, the mayor says he expects the contracts to go up for bid in December, and next spring would be an ideal time to start construction.

It could be finished as soon as summer next year.

“I think our citizens deserve a new pool,” he says. “It’s something we need to do and we want to move forward on it. We want to give back to the community with the TIF district.”