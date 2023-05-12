GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Cleanup and recovery are underway in Gibson City after the large apartment fire.

Local businesses in the community are focusing on helping the people who lived in the apartments that caught fire get back on their feet. The non-profit, Shepherd’s Closet is giving away free household items to people affected by the fire. Manager Annie Barnett said they’ve already given four families kitchen appliances, clothes and furniture. She said this fire seemed too familiar to the one that happened last year and she wants to do anything she can to help.

“The immediate need is clothing and shoes,” Barnett said. “So, they’ll come in and get that. And later on, when they find a place that they’re going to be able to live, they can come back to the store. We’ll help them with household goods and furniture, which will be done at the other store.”

Barnett said she’s also been in contact with another family who will be coming to the store to get necessities. She said their doors are always open to those in need.

“Gibson city is an amazing city,” Barnett said. “They’re kind, generous and loving and immediately they respond in a crisis. So, we’ve been very thankful that we can serve and be a part of this community and participate in that.”

The American Legion is another group helping those in need. Member Heidi DuVall’s daughter was a resident of the apartment that caught fire. She immediately rushed to downtown Gibson City to make sure she was ok.

“We came up Sangamon and there was a police officer stationed at the barricade, DuVall said. “And I jumped out of our truck, I feel like before it was even in park and went up to the police officer and said, ‘I need to find my daughter.'”

Duvall’s daughter was safe but almost everything she had was destroyed in the flames that burned through three buildings. Fortunately, first responders were able to recover pictures of her daughter’s late grandfather. Duvall said she couldn’t thank them enough.

“He didn’t have to go back in there and do what he did. But he did…and he’s actually sitting behind us. That meant the world to me and it will mean the world to my daughter that she has at least salvaged a little bit of memory from her apartment.”

Sibley Fire Chief Timothy Quinn Jr. was the fire fighter who rescued pictures for DuVall’s daughter. He said his act of kindness was simply family helping family.

“It’s part of my heart and what I do for them, the community,” Quinn Jr said. “Doesn’t matter what fire it is. If I can pull something memorable out of that fire, it goes a long way. Especially to their hearts.”

Quinn said he’s grateful for all the businesses, community members and other fire departments that came to help when they needed it the most.

“They didn’t have to but they did and to help the 12-hour shift we started to the end, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys.”

Duvall said another valuable item her daughter lost in the fire was her graduation outfit.

She said her daughter’s school is aware and is saving her a new cap and gown for graduation next Saturday.