Gibson City approves $100,000 in emergency money to help city recover

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) –“Approve the mayor to spend up to $100,000 dollars mostly for debris removal there will be some other things,” Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said.

That motion was approved to help Gibson City recover after Thursday’s devastating rain and historic flooding. Gibson City leaders declared $100,000 dollars of emergency money to help repair the community.

The city held an emergency meeting tonight. They also declared a 30 day extension of an emergency declaration. Mayor Dickey said the $100,000 will mostly be used for debris removal.

Several organizations were there including the Emergency Management Assistance Team, who is advising Gibson City on this crisis.

Some organizations that attended the meeting that are in Gibson City to help include:

Team Rubicon

Red Cross

McLean Emergency Management

Ford County Emergency Management Coordinator

Salvation Army

Ford County Board Members

Gibson City Officials

Gibson City Schools Superintendent

State Representative Tom Bennett’s staff

The city plans to pay for the debris removal. Team Rubicon encourages people to call them so they can come help and access homes.

The city is also creating a monetary donations team. Money can be sent to the Bank of Gibson City, Venmo, check or cash. The city says this money will be used to help residents. Volunteers are encouraged to visit the New Beginnings Church if they want to help.

The city has more on their website.

https://www.gibsoncityillinois.com/index.php