GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City fire didn’t only displace people in those apartments.

A restaurant two doors down also has to relocate because of water damage. Blue Street Cafe is temporarily moving from its downtown location to the old El Rodeo building.

Owners say closing up shop was out of the question and the quick move was inspired by the community’s efforts to try to save the business.

“They came and sat down and talked to us in between the moments they could. When they were in and out of the fire. They were some of our customers and they assure us, ‘we’re going to save this building,’” said David Rodriguez, the owner, “and that was the most beautiful thing I ever seen in my life. Like, that’s a bond we share with our people here in this community. We definitely feel the love.”

They’re still cleaning the new building and moving furniture out of the old one. They expect to be at the temporary location for about a year.