GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Gibson City recently completed its evaluation of the damage caused by severe flooding in August and can now estimate the total cost of the flooding and cleanup effort.

The city said the flooding resulted in an estimated $10 million to $12 million. This estimate includes the cost of destroyed buildings, appliances, foundation repairs, city infrastructure damage, debris removal, personal property and more.

This estimate was calculated by city officials, frontline workers and staff of the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation

Mayor Daniel Dickey plans to approach the City Council with major infrastructure projects this year, specifically to address road damage.