SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have been to the Illinois State Fair, you no doubt remember that giant slide in the center of the park. For years, people young and old have rocketed down the iconic attraction that offers a bird’s eye view of the park followed by a thrilling reminder of the power of gravity.

So imagine everyone’s surprise when it was announced the slide was being put up for sale. However, the slide is not going anywhere thanks to some leaders in Springfield who recognize the value it brings to their city.

After Erica Johnson got married in 2017, she did not go straight to her honeymoon, or even to the reception. She went to the giant slide on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. “One of the first things we did together–once we started dating–with his daughter, who is now my stepdaughter, was go to the fair.”

Erica Johnson goes down the slide with her bridal party in 2017.

Her entire bridal party went down the slide. It is one of her favorite memories from her wedding day. It is also why news that the slide could leave caught her so off guard.

“As soon as I saw this story, I immediately thought of our wedding. And so I mean, I’m sure we’re not alone. A lot of people have, you know, generated those kind of memories around the slide,” said Johnson.

She can rest easy now. Doug Knight, owner of Knights Action Park in Springfield, is buying the slide and keeping in on the fairgrounds. He–just like Johnson–has plenty of his own memories with the slide.

“I slipped down as a little kid when my mom and dad took me out there,” said Knight.

The slide is front and center on the fairgrounds. And soon, it could be open all summer. The City wants to keep it open for their Route 66 tourism campaign. And it is expected to chip in $120,000 over the next four years to make that happen.

“For myself personally growing up, that’s always been my favorite ride because it’s one that you know, I could tolerate,” said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.

The slide was built in 1968. The idea of it leaving the fairgrounds was never an option for Knight or for Langfelder.

“The good days and the good times and getting together and the giant slide, definitely one of those iconic fixtures in this state fairgrounds that impacted a lot of people that visit fairgrounds here locally,” said Langfelder.