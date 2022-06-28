SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) —Alexi Giannoulias has defeated his primary opponents Anna Valencia and David Moore to win the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State.

Giannoulias previously served as the Illinois treasurer from 2006 to 2011. He lost the U.S. Senate race to Republican Mark Kirk in 2010. He received the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Party.

If elected, he fills the shoes of White. White has been Illinois’ Democratic Secretary of State since 1999, the longest-serving one in Illinois history.

Giannoulias will face Dan Brady on November 8th.