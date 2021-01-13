Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Pregnancy can be difficult, but being pregnant in a pandemic can cause even more stress on expecting moms.

They now have a big decision to make. Will they get vaccinated?

Pregnant women are expected to get pre-natal car including vaccines. The CDC says there is very limited data on getting the Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant, but they say pregnant women can choose to get it if they want it. Some women in Central Illinois are making that choice.

“I wore a mask the entire time I was in the hospital. I had a C-section. I wore a mask the entire time I was in the C-section. The first time I got to lay eyes on my son, I had a mask on. So, you know, people who complain about the masks, hey try having a baby while you are wearing a mask,” Jennifer Bishop said.

Pregnant women are high risk cases when it comes to contracting Covid-19, but with vaccinations being pushed out, soon-to-be moms are weighing their options.

“Of course it’s nervous, but I put my seniors first. I worked in healthcare for about seven years and I don’t want to risk there being an outbreak in my community. So this is for them. Definitely,” Ashlie Collins said.

Ashlie Collins is pregnant with her second baby and is planning to get the vaccine. She believes it is the best way to keep the residents safe at the assisted living facility where she works.

“I’m nervous, but I trust my doctors. They said it’s highly recommended for people that are pregnant and they’re the experts when it comes to this,” Collins said.

“Your body is already exhausted from giving birth from having another little person inside of you. So I can only imagine what a pregnant mom or a recent, you know, what it would be like if you did catch it,” Bishop said.

Jennifer Bishop is taking care of a newborn.

She has received one shot of the vaccine and plans to get her second round.

She gave birth during this pandemic and is urging other moms and moms-to-be to do their research.

“I trust in the science so that’s why I made the decision to get the vaccine,” Bishop said.

The CDC recommends women who are pregnant wanting to receive the vaccine to consult their physician, but Macon County is now requiring women who are pregnant or breastfeeding to get a note from their doctor if they wish to receive the vaccine.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html



