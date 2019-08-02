Getting ready for school at health expo

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is helping kids start the school year off right with a health expo on Saturday.

The Back-to-School Bang will be held at the Paris Clinic from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Families can explore interactive displays from health organizations like the Paris Fire Department and the Edgar County Health Department.

Kids can also get physicals, immunizations, and eye exams if they have an appointment. Officials say children entering kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades need a school physical. Sports physicals are required annually for athletes. To schedule an appointment, call (217) 463-1946.