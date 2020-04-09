Getting creative while distancing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Employees who work with people with disabilities are getting creative to work around restrictions. Staying safe takes cooperation from everyone. Employees at the Developmental Services Center make a lot of home visits, so they’ve had to make adjustments. They’re doing things like counseling sessions and doctor’s appointments over the phone. For their younger clients, they’re FaceTiming, Skyping and Zooming to get the job done. Even with limitations, they are doing their best to connect with clients.

“Isolation is kind of a lot of times an issue with people with developmental disabilities that are living in the community independently so the connection with DSC and the connection with what family support they do have is really important at times like this,” said Executive Vice President of Clinical Services Patty Walters.

Four of their staff members are now part of a new live-in program in their group homes. They’ll stay isolated in those homes along with clients for 30 days. That model was put into place to limit the amount of people going into homes. Any staff members who are coming and going from homes are also being limited. They are still being screened before they can go inside.