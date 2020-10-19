Get rid of unwanted prescription drugs during take-back event

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is giving the community an opportunity to get rid of their unwanted prescription drugs.

The event is happening on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. They are accepting unwanted prescription pills and patches. They will not accept liquids or needles.

This service is free and anonymous. Officials stated collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines.

This event is in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. “Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners,” said officials. “DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.”

If you cannot make it to Saturday’s event, there are several year-round collection sites. For information on those locations, click here.