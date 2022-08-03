CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said you can get rid of old tires during a special collection event.

In a Facebook post, health department officials said the collection is from Thursday to Saturday at two drop-off locations. One is at CUPHD, located at 201 W. Kenyon Road in Champaign. The other is at the Urbana Township Road District east parking lot. That is at 2312 Perkins Road in Urbana.

Those who live in Champaign County can drop off tires from passenger cars and small trucks. They can be with or without rims and need to be 17 inches or less.

Oversized tires from commercial or agricultural vehicles will not be accepted.

On Thursday and Friday, collections will be from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, it will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.