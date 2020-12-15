Get pictures with Santa at Pana Fire Department

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa is making his way to the Pana Fire Department.

Families will have several opportunities to get pictures with Santa. Those dates include:

December 16: 6-8 p.m.

December 18: 6-8 p.m.

December 20: 2-4 p.m.

December 21: 6-8 p.m.

December 23: 6-8 p.m.

When you arrive for your pictures, officials said to drive in through the back of the firehouse and wait in the car until it is your turn to get pictures. When it is your turn, you will be asked to get out of your car to get a socially distanced picture with Santa and drop off your letter in a mailbox.

“Santa’s elves will have candy to give the children from the Pana Fire Department.”

Families are asked to bring their own cameras and limit their visit with Santa to no more than five minutes. Fire officials said they want to give as many families as possible time to get their pictures.