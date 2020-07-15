Get a virtual Taste of CU

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Park District officials said the Taste of Champaign-Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a virtual event.

Back in May, officials said the event was canceled. However, now they say, “the party is still going to go on…but now for a whole week, and virtually.”

The Taste will be held August 10-16. Vendors will get a write-up about their business and included on the virtual Taste guide. On each day of the event, different vendors will be showcased on the Champaign Park District’s social media channels.

Vendors for this year’s Taste of CU include:

Baldoratta’s

Industrial Donuts

Punch! Bar & Lounge

For more updates on vendors, click here.

Artists and food vendors have until Friday to submit their applications.