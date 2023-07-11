CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Georgia man is reportedly fighting for his life at an area hospital following a single vehicle crash that police initially described as an SUV vs semi-truck crash.

Following an investigation, Illinois State Police report they determined the SUV didn’t actually hit any other vehicles. The driver of the SUV, Corey Rhyne, 52, of Lawrenceville GA. reportedly was headed east on I-70 when he attempted to take the ramp at Exit 147 near Marshall.

While on the ramp, Rhyne lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and overturned before coming to a stop in the middle of the ramp. Police said Rhyne was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Additionally, Rhyne has been cited for several violations in relation to this incident;

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Operation of an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Driving while license suspended

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the exit ramp has since been reopened following a cleanup of the scene.

Original: An Interstate 70 exit ramp has been closed following an SUV vs semi truck crash near Marshall.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at 1:09 p.m. Monday along the I-70 exit ramp at milepost 147 in Clark County.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a semi-tractor truck and trailer had been parked along the side of the ramp when it was struck by an SUV.

No word on potential injuries involved. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as police investigate and first responders begin to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.